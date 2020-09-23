Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:26 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers were alerted that a juvenile female victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, walked into an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, 21 year-old Eric Patterson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).