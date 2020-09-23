Arrest Made in a Homicide: 900 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

On Sunday, March 29, 2020, the decedent was the victim of an Assault with the Intent to Commit Robbery in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. As a result of the assault, the victim was hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 50 year old Tyrone Williams, of Capital Heights, Maryland was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, it was determined that the cause of death was complications of a hematoma to the brain. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 81 year-old Bobby Poole, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violators Section’s Fugitive Unit transported Williams to the homicide branch. The charges against him have been upgraded to First Degree Murder-Felony Murder.

