Time to Check The Emotional Baggage At The Door With ALYKXX Debut EP 'Autonomous'
ALYKXX Shows The World His Talent With 'No Strings Attached' (NSA) On His Must-Listen Hip-Hop Debut EP 'Autonomous'LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About The Release
ALYKXX drops his captivating and energetic five-track debut EP “Autonomous.” The hip-hop release contains every element to get listeners reminiscing certain moments in their lives. “Autonomous” takes the listener on a musical journey with an abstract hip-hop style that will hook listeners. Fueled by raw emotions after a breakup, ALYKXX birthed this erotic record that is a window to the artist’s life. ALYKXX’s lyricism and anthemic instrumentation seamlessly work together for a must-listen EP. From NSA to iScream to Anti-Social to FckBwoy, “Autonomous” delivers a message-heavy tracklist. ALYKXX maintains a fully charged arsenal of high-octane music that supports the fact that he is set to make a strong impact on the music industry, as well as the charts. This release is a testament to ALYKXX’s versatility as a musician and his innate talent. “Autonomous” offers upbeat instrumentation with strong catchy messages that will have listeners wanting more. The full EP will be out on all digital platforms on September 25.
About ALYKXX
ALYKXX (pronounced Ah•licks) is a quickly rising hip-hop artist, dancer, singer, and songwriter originating from Jamaica and raised in the Bronx. The talented artist is quickly making waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and style. Inspired by his life experiences, ALYKXX seeks to create music that will connect people around the world. The talented musician seeks to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. Through his lyricism, the emerging artist paints a blank canvas with emotion and reality. ALYKXX is fueled by his passion for music, and his willingness to be the next big artist to breakthrough. With every release, the American raised artist will have listeners engulfed into the world he creates with his no-frills approach and realness. ALYKXX is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for as he is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come.
________________________________________
Private Listen
Follow on: Instagram @ALYKXX Spotify
C. Henderson
Boxx Records
+1 917-553-6758
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook