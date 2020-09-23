Pandemic In A Parallel Universe - Jorge Sheldon's Anti-CCP Graphic Novel, "The Outbreak Conspiracy" Sparks Heat
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovers of graphic novels and science fiction are taken on an extraordinary journey of adventure, suspense and conspiracy theories in this brilliant and exciting plot with amazing artwork by Ranjith Seth Balmuchu
Indie author, Jorge Sheldon, announces the release of the first volume of his Graphic novel series, "The Outbreak Conspiracy (Volume 1 - Fight against a Criminal Regime)", in all online platforms including Amazon, iBooks, Kobo, etc.
Enter the multiverse… In this alternate version of history, the Great States of America (GSA) stand poised on the brink of a cold war with the Communist Chinese Republic (CCR). In the midst of this, Jing Po, a pro-democratic spokesman from Hong Kong,is arrested, mauled and transported to Wuhan in a train full of Uyghur prisoners from the Xinjiang province.Did the CCR have a master plan,a Plan-X to conquer the world...? Was SARS and MERS a pre-test for the current pandemic? Did CCR's gambit for world domination go horribly wrong...???
A biological weapon thatcould re-shape the planet has been deployed.
And no one knows how to stop it…
Nothing is as it seems, and the world stands on the brink of annihilation. Current events meet sci-fi adventure in this groundbreaking new series.
The book also offers many interesting plot points like the idea of Elon Musk partnering with Nikola Tesla in a multiverse, Princess Diana being alive as the Prime Minister of Great Britain, a possible clone of Kim Jong Un is the Chinese Dictator as North Korea is part of China in this universe, and many much more. The second volume of this series is expected to be released before December of this year.
The Kindle version of "The Outbreak Conspiracy - Volume 1" is available FREE on Amazon from 15th September to 30th September 2020. Anyone who requires the PDF version, free copies or images of the book for journalism purpose is requested to contact the author. For more information or to ask questions about the graphic novel, please contact the author on +91 9895555189 or visit www.jorgesheldon.com.
Be sure to get the FREE Kindle download here.
George John (Jorge Sheldon)
Indie author, Jorge Sheldon, announces the release of the first volume of his Graphic novel series, "The Outbreak Conspiracy (Volume 1 - Fight against a Criminal Regime)", in all online platforms including Amazon, iBooks, Kobo, etc.
Enter the multiverse… In this alternate version of history, the Great States of America (GSA) stand poised on the brink of a cold war with the Communist Chinese Republic (CCR). In the midst of this, Jing Po, a pro-democratic spokesman from Hong Kong,is arrested, mauled and transported to Wuhan in a train full of Uyghur prisoners from the Xinjiang province.Did the CCR have a master plan,a Plan-X to conquer the world...? Was SARS and MERS a pre-test for the current pandemic? Did CCR's gambit for world domination go horribly wrong...???
A biological weapon thatcould re-shape the planet has been deployed.
And no one knows how to stop it…
Nothing is as it seems, and the world stands on the brink of annihilation. Current events meet sci-fi adventure in this groundbreaking new series.
The book also offers many interesting plot points like the idea of Elon Musk partnering with Nikola Tesla in a multiverse, Princess Diana being alive as the Prime Minister of Great Britain, a possible clone of Kim Jong Un is the Chinese Dictator as North Korea is part of China in this universe, and many much more. The second volume of this series is expected to be released before December of this year.
The Kindle version of "The Outbreak Conspiracy - Volume 1" is available FREE on Amazon from 15th September to 30th September 2020. Anyone who requires the PDF version, free copies or images of the book for journalism purpose is requested to contact the author. For more information or to ask questions about the graphic novel, please contact the author on +91 9895555189 or visit www.jorgesheldon.com.
Be sure to get the FREE Kindle download here.
George John (Jorge Sheldon)
Author
+91 98955 55189
email us here