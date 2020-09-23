Pavement preservation work begins on the H-1 Freeway in Kaimuki on Sept. 28

Main, News Posted on Sep 22, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that pavement preservation work will begin next week on the H-1 Freeway between the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26) and the Kapiolani Boulevard offramp (Exit 25B). Two to three lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction on Monday night, Sept. 28. 2020, through Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly. Construction will consist of pothole repairs and surface treatment installations, to improve the longevity of the roadway, handling capabilities and provide a uniform surface by covering markings left by previous preservation projects.

Following the week of Sept. 28, roadwork will occur on Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., over a seven-week period. Scheduled closure details are as follows. All work is weather permitting.

Eastbound closures Oct. 4 – Oct. 9: Two to three center lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Oct. 11 – Oct. 16: Two right lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound closures Oct. 18 – Oct. 23: Two left lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Oct. 25 – Oct. 30: Two to three center lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Nov. 1 – Nov. 6: Two to three right lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Nov. 8 – Nov. 13: One to two left and right lanes closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Closures in both directions Nov. 15 – Nov. 20: Roving two lane closures from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and to drive with caution when traveling through the area. Electronic message boards will be in place to provide motorists with advance notice of closures. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

To view weekly lane closure updates, please visit our roadwork page on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.