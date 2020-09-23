Ciro Dapagio from "The Mobking" Series, now playing the role of Valentine based on the life of "Fat Dave Iacovetti".
Silent Partners : Sometimes silence makes the loudest noise!”
Ciro Dapagio CEO of CDP , Content Creator, Executive Producer, Actor, and streaming star is set to star in the film Silent Partners as Valentine.VICTORVILLE , CALIFORNIA , USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ciro Dapagio the leading man of "The Mobking" and called by many the "Man on Fire" is set to star in the film Silent Partners as Valentine. Set in 1980’s Silent Partners is based on true events and tells the unbelievable and story of Gambino Captain “Fat Dave" Iacovetti family. Fat Dave moved to Florida and established a powerful empire in the area’s burgeoning organized crime scene. He remained largely underground for a decade, letting his crew do most of his public work, before eventually facing racketeering charges in 1988, when he and four other Gambino family members were arrested in Broward County, Florida. Shot in Ft. Lauderdale and set in the 1980s.
Directed by Joke Yanes, whose credits include television series such as Oye and Brass Knuckles, Silent Partners stars , Nick Vallelonga (Green Book), James Russo (Django Unchained, Donnie Brasco), Antoni Corone (We own the Night), Mike Marino (Comedian: make America Italian Again), Garry Pastore as Dave Iacovetti, and Barry Jay Minoff (Death House).
Writers: J. Bishop Writer (screenplay), Antoni Corone Writer (additional material), Ciro Dapagio Writer (Story by), Writer (created by), Dave Iacovetti
Writer (novel), Jokes Yanes Writer (screenplay).
Executive Producers: Ciro Dapagio, Barry Jay Minoff ; Co- Producer : Antoni Corone.
