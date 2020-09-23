Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) closing over I-75 for approximately two weeks for concrete repairs

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Oakland Wayne

CITIES: Detroit Hazel Park

HIGHWAY: M-102 (8 Mile Road)

START DATE: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 6 p.m.

REOPEN DATE: Mid-October 2020

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 6 p.m. Sunday, mainline westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) will be closed over I-75 for approximately two weeks for concrete repairs on the bridge approach. The westbound M-102 service drive will remain open for traffic to access the other side of I-75. Eastbound M-102 will have repairs performed at a later date.

DETOUR: Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) traffic will be diverted to the westbound M-102 service drive and can continue through to re-enter westbound M-102. Eastbound M-102 will have all lanes open.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Performing concrete repairs on the approaches to the bridge will improve ride quality and extend the life of pavement.

