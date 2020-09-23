Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NCAA tells California Supreme Court the USOPC has no legal duty to protect athletes from sex abuse

The NCAA has filed a brief in support of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee in a potential landmark California Supreme Court case, asking the court to rule that the USOPC does not have a legal duty to protect athletes from sexual abuse and harassment.

