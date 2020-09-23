COVID Virus Killer by ProTerra Home Uses LED Technology to Kill Novel Corona Virus and Bacteria

SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many industries to find ways to eliminate the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) from the environment. The COVID Virus Killer by ProTerra Home is one such innovation. This ultraviolet (UV) radiation chamber disinfection device is designed to kill the novel coronavirus on personal belongings such as masks, cell phones, money, credit cards, keys, and even groceries etc in less than four (4) minutes without even turning objects to disinfect.

Based on research published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the half-life or rate of decay of the virus on different surfaces is as follows:

• Copper: 4 hours

• Cardboard: 16 hours

• Stainless steel: 21 hours

• Plastic: 21 hours

These numbers indicate how long it took for the virus samples to die on the above surfaces. Airborne droplets carrying the virus can survive for a maximum of 3 hours. The same study found that the COVID-19 virus can live on the following surfaces at different durations:

• Steel: Maximum of 72 hours

• Plastic: Maximum of 72 hours

• Cardboard: Maximum of 24 hours

• Glass: Maximum of 96 hours

• Copper: Maximum of 4 hours

The COVID Virus Killer is a device shaped like a cube (7”x7”x7”) weighing only 8 pounds. The so-called cube kills the new coronavirus through UV germicidal irradiation or sterilization. It inactivates viruses with LED wavelengths that break their carbon bonds, ultimately incapacitating their RNA and DNA strands so they can no longer replicate.

The COVID Virus Killer can be used on non-porous contaminated soft goods. It is small enough to place on a table or counter. Since it only requires a standard 15A power outlet, it doesn’t use up a lot of energy. The device is programmable with set exposure times and engineered to comply with UV sterilization policies:

• 2.5 minutes for small items, e.g., keys, cell phones, cash, bank cards

• 3 minutes for fruits, e.g., apples, peaches, tomatoes

• 4 minutes for large items, e.g., cups, cans, masks, gloves

Since the device emits UVC light from the top and bottom, there's no need to move items inside the cube. It also has reflective walls, so objects are sterilized on all sides. Items can be mixed and matched, with the largest items determining the duration of sterilization.

With the cube, people can sterilize their possessions after being outside. It has no maintenance costs and comes with a five-year warranty on the electronics and a lifetime warranty on mechanical components.

ProTerra Home will be seeking FDA approval for the COVID Virus Killer.

For more information on the COVID Virus Killer visit https://proterra-home.com