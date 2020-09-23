The No. 1 Wine Suitcase, the VinGardeValise, is Now Offering a Free Magnum Insert & $140 Reimbursement for Wine
The VinGardeValise Wine Suitcase:, the Platinum Stardard for Worldwide Wine Travel, Get Tapped With a Free Magnum Insert & $140 Reimbursement for WineSANDIA PARK, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact Information
VinGardeValise, Inc.
Barry Wax
505.286.8838
Support@VinGardeValise.com
www.vingardevalise.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sandia Park, NM, September 21, 2020 – VinGardeValise, Inc., the global leader in wine travel suitcases, is welcoming Fall with an INCREDIBLE deal. Purchase a VinGardeValise® Grande wine suitcase ($349.00), get a FREE magnum insert and get reimbursed for up to $140.00 for wine from your favorite winery or retail store.
For one week only, starting September 21,2020 and ending September 27, 2020 at 11:59 pm EST add a 12-bottle VinGardeValise® Grande for $349 and a Magnum Bottle Insert, to your shopping cart. Then, apply promo code GM140 to receive the Grande Magnum Insert for free, including free ground shipping in the contiguous United States.
Purchase your wine of choice from your favorite winery or retail store. Submit your receipts for the suitcase and the wine and receive a check for up to $140. etails can be found at www.VinGardeValise.com.
Details can be found at www.VinGardeValise.com.
BARRY WAX
VINGARDEVALISE, INC.
+1 505-286-8838
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn