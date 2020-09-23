Multi-Talented Artist Luke Crimiel Releases 2nd Single, Telephone
Telephone Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luke Crimiel, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, releases his second single, “Telephone.” The single follows the release of his debut single, “Nothing Left.”
“Telephone” is a pop song about the feeling of pure happiness from a person you hold close to you takes the time to appreciate all you’ve done for them.
“Luke’s musical genius, his understanding of song composition, and his amazingly unique voice - has made the process one I'll continue to remember for a long time to come. ‘Telephone’ specifically showcases a more emotional side of Luke, which has been one of my favorites since before the song even started coming together,” says Luke’s co-producer/engineer, Raimie Stein.
“Telephone” is available now on all major platforms. Visit Luke Crimiel’s website or Facebook page for more information.
About Luke Crimiel
Luke Crimiel is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is from New Orleans, Louisiana. His interest in music started at the age of 4, as he learned to play drums and sing on stage at his godfather’s church. He also has a long history in music theater, leading countless plays and musicals, in which he was able to show off his powerhouse vocals.
