Rule 11: Prekindergarten Program Report | Nebraska Department of Education

Public School District and ESU’s

All public school district and educational service units are required to complete a Rule 11 Prekindergarten Report.  Districts or ESUs operating prekindergarten programs are required to indicate on the Prekindergarten Report if they are in compliance or indicate areas of noncompliance.

The Prekindergarten report can now be found on the NDE portal.

1.       Open https://portal.education.ne.gov/site/DesktopDefault.aspx

2.      Login with your username and password.

5.       Go to “Data collections” tab on the top left.

6.       In “Online” you can see “Prekindergarten Report”, click on the add button which will direct you to an activation code page.

7.       In activation code please enter the code, which is given to you by district administrator and press “ADD”.

8.       Then go back to “Data collections” tab and then you can open the applications.

