Fellow AI Develops and launches an Accurate Contact Tracing Device Amid the COVID 19 Pandemic  

COVID 19: Fellow AI Develops and launches an Accurate Contact Tracing Device Amid the Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marco Mascorro’s Fellow AI develops advanced Ultra-Wideband (UWB) contact trace device for COVID-19.



It has been months since the world is battling with the novel coronavirus with several countries still trying to contain the infections. While the vaccine for COVID-19 is still under the trial phase, the world is slowly returning to normalcy. However, the fact remains that the people are risking their lives when they are stepping out in the public spaces. To lessen the risk, Fellow AI has now come up with an aid for the people in this pandemic.

The device has a distance alarm and provides a very precise and anonymous contact trace solution for proximity to the virus. More importantly, it is not attached to an individual’s personal phone, striking out all the privacy concerns of the employees.

Prior to the creation of the device there was no existing technology that provided both the accuracy and anonymity for contact tracing.

The company is a pioneer in developing state-of-the-art technology solutions for some of the largest companies in the world to solve challenges with sophisticated machine learning software and robotics around supply chain and logistics. Fellow works with companies in multiple industries including retail, logistics, and automotive.



Working with one of the largest car manufacturing companies and multiple partners, Fellow has developed an advanced and precise anonymous contact trace device. Looking at the current scenario of the world and people trying to get back to their normal life, it is an effort to help the companies get back to work safely. Fellow is currently deploying multiple of these tracking units with early partners and customers.

"We are excited to launch an anonymous and precise contact trace solution with one of the largest car manufacturing companies and our existing customers to help them contact trace potential exposure and to keep everyone at a safe distance," says Marco Mascorro, the CEO of Fellow AI.

The technology can also be used for Spatial Awareness in any given environment and it can prove extremely useful to the companies who are trying to resume work keeping the safety standards in mind. Industries like automotive, electronics manufacturing, food packaging factories and large offices, where there is higher scope of direct or indirect physical contact, should deploy the device to minimize risk.

To learn more about the product, visit http://fellowai.com/covid

Media Contact: Janelle Kao

Email: press@fellowai.com

Website: http://www.fellowai.com

Attachment