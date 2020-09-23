NSFW Pantry Announces Delivery Service Of Premium Alcohol Infused Desserts

Chef Brandon Jones announces delivery service and new alcohol infused desserts expanding his culinary menu.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles entrepreneur and Chef Brandon Jones is announcing the launch of new alcohol infused desserts available for mobile delivery in the greater Los Angeles areas. His menu includes alcohol infused cookies and cupcakes along with pastries and catering services. NSFW Pantry takes pride in their in-house recipes and continues to connect food enthusiasts to diverse dessert offerings. In response to the pandemic, Chef Brandon has ramped up his efforts to introduce his new desserts through virtual cooking sessions.

“We wanted to start a safe way to continue delivering the products to our customers who are still in quarantine during COVID-19 and are wanting to celebrate a birthday or special event while safely staying at home,” Brandon states.

NSFW Pantry desserts include:

• Mama Red’s Lemon Twister – a lemon cupcake with a lemon buttercream frosting infused with Patron and filled with a lemon candy alcoholic core.

• B’s Caramel Apple Delight – a spice cupcake with a white chocolate buttercream frosting & a caramel core, all infused with Crown Royal Apple.

• Dirt Bagging Smores Surprise – a chocolate cupcake with a melted marshmallow / graham cracker topping & a chocolate core, all infused with Hennessy.

• Tropical Blenders – an oatmeal base cookie mixed w/ white chocolate chips & tropical medley dried fruit coated in melted white chocolate all infused w/ Bumbu Rum.

Jones’ dream profession emerged from basic experimentation. His friend would routinely leave liquor at his home, and one day he tried baking with the alcohol to witness the effects and taste. After sharing samples with coworkers and friends, he followed his heart and started NSFW Pantry. His menu includes combinations such as Lemon Cupcakes infused with Patron, snickerdoodle infused with Crown Royal Apple, and a Hersey’s Brownie doused in syrup, infused with Hennessy.

NSFW Pantry currently also offers catering services and will expand to meal prepping very soon.

Products are currently available for purchase online. For more information about NSFW Pantry and Chef Brandon’s new desserts, please visit https://nsfwpantry.com/shop

About Chef Brandon Jones

Chef and single father, Brandon Jones exemplifies the importance of creativity in business. His company, NSFW Pantry, which spawned from his hobby of mixing alcohol and pastries, has transformed into a booming catering business and a way to connect with and teach valuable life skills to his daughter, Malia. The business currently releases products via online pop-ups. Before COVID-19, Jones brought his pastries to Northridge Mall in The Valley, Fox Hills Mall in Los Angeles, or Open Book in Santa Clarita. Currently, all products are now available for delivery through the launch of his new mobile service.