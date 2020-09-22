MDC welcomes fall with Sept. 26 guided hike at Tywappity Community Lake

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Hikers looking for a fun and fascinating way to enjoy nature during the first week of fall and beyond are encouraged to take advantage of a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) guided hike at Tywappity Community Lake in Chaffee on Sept. 26, from 1-3:30 p.m.

MDC naturalist Alex Holmes will point out numerous end-of-summer treasures during the 2.5-mile hike. This beautiful conservation area in Scott County is situated in the Mississippi River Hills region of the state. Great blue herons and red-eared sliders are among the many wildlife species that may be seen on this trek. Black walnut, cottonwood and tulip trees are among the trees that will add further beauty to the hike. People can register for this hike online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174210

This program requires participants to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering. Please bring water and sturdy shoes. Tywappity Trail is of moderate difficulty, bu uneven terrain and hills may challenge some hikers.

Please meet at the Tywappity Lake Boat Launch near Chaffee. All registrants for this event must be age eight and older.

For more information, visit the Tywappity Community Lake resource page at https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/tywappity-community-lake.

Tywappity Community Lake is located at just east of Chaffee on Scott County Road RA.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.