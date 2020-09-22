COVID Alert DE Expands Reach with Pennsylvania’s Exposure Notification App Released Tuesday

COVID Alert PA Interoperable with Delaware app available on App Store and Google Play

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), and the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) announced that COVID Alert DE will be interoperable with Pennsylvania’s exposure notification app, COVID Alert PA, which launched today.

The COVID Alert DE mobile app is available in the App Store or Google Play.

“Nearly 25,000 Delawareans have already downloaded COVID Alert DE to help us slow the spread of this virus,” said Governor Carney. “By teaming up with Pennsylvania, we are hoping to raise awareness of this important technology, and assist those Delawareans that travel to and from Pennsylvania for their daily commutes. We encourage those who have not yet downloaded the app to consider doing so to protect themselves and their families.”

COVID Alert DE and COVID Alert PA were created in partnership with the software developer NearForm. These apps will allow for interoperability and exposure notifications across state lines using Bluetooth technology developed by Apple and Google.

“COVID Alert DE is working well, but with Pennsylvania’s newly announced app, it will work even better,” said Molly Magarik, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). “Contact tracers across the state have been providing Delawareans who have tested positive and have COVID Alert DE on their phones with the six-digit code they need to, in turn, upload their keys and anonymously notify close contacts. We appreciate the community support getting the word out about this app, and we hope to see a jump in users in weeks to come.”

The app is not a substitute for basic public health precautionary measures – including mask-wearing, social distancing in public, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, those who have the app are still asked to speak with contact tracers from the Division of Public Health if contacted.

Visit de.gov/covidalert for additional information about COVID Alert DE, or send questions to DPHCall@delaware.gov

Are you a business, nonprofit, or organization interested in COVID Alert DE? Email questions about partnership opportunities to DHSS_TownHall@delaware.gov.

Download the app:

Apple Store

Google Play

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

