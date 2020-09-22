Route 4036 Big Sewickley Creek Bridge Closure Wednesday Night in Bell Acres and Economy

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Big Sewickley Creek Road Bridge (Route 4036) in Bell Acres Borough, Allegheny County and Economy Borough, Beaver County will occur Wednesday night, September 23 weather permitting.

The bridge that carries Big Sewickley Creek Road over Big Sewickley Creek between Hopkins Church Road and Amsler Ridge Road will close to traffic from 8 p.m. Wednesday night through 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews from J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. will conduct bridge beam setting work. Traffic will be detoured via Hopkins Church Road, Camp Meeting Road, and Rochester Road.

The work is part of a $2.38 million bridge replacement project. Additionally, the project includes utility relocation, roadway and bridge widening, pavement reconstruction, guide rail updates, and pavement marking installation.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

