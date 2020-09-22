September 22, 2020

COMMISSION SELECTS RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS TO HELP ACHIEVE MAINE'S RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD GOALS

Projects Commit to Adding Jobs and Millions in Benefits to Maine Economy over 20 Years

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) approved 17 renewable energy projects today for long-term contracts as required by the Maine Legislature. The full list can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/electricity/rfps/class1a2020/

Facilities eligible for these contracts were required by the Legislature to qualify for Maine's Class 1A Renewable Portfolio Standards. Projects were selected through a competitive process conducted by the MPUC and evaluated based on the expected value they will provide to Maine consumers and the states economy. The projects receiving an award in todays decision represent solar, wind, hydro-electric, and biomass projects, all of which would be located in Maine.

"The first-year prices for energy from the new projects receiving an award are very competitive, ranging between 2.9-4.2 cents per kWh," Commission Chairman Philip L. Bartlett, II said. Additionally, these projects are expected to provide substantial benefits to the Maine economy by creating jobs and making significant local investments.

Based on estimates from project bidders, these projects would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 500,000 tons per year. In addition, bidders have committed to provide the following economic benefits to the state: More than 450 full-time equivalent jobs during the construction phase and more than 30 full-time equivalent jobs in each year of the operations phase; Initial capital spending with Maine-based entities of more than $145 million; Purchases of goods and services from Maine-based entities averaging more than $3 million annually during the 20-year contract term; Payments of taxes to Maine entities and payments to host communities averaging $4.7 million annually during the 20-year contract term; Payments to Maine-based contractors for the harvest of wood fuel averaging $11-12 million annually during the 20-year contract term

Selected bidders will enter into 20-year contracts with one or both of Maine's investor-owned transmission and distribution utilities - Central Maine Power Company (CMP) and Versant Power (T&D utilities). Commission staff will work with owners and/or developers of the resources whose term sheets have been approved. Final contracts are subject to approval by the Commission and will be reviewed annually to ensure they are achieving the economic benefits. In the event a project does not meet its committed benefits, the contract price may be adjusted downward.

Background: During its 2019 session, the Maine Legislature enacted An Act To Reform Maines Renewable Portfolio Standard, Public Law 2019, Chapter 477 (Act). The Act directs the Commission to conduct two competitive solicitation processes to procure, in the aggregate, an amount of energy or RECs from Class 1A resources that is equal to 14% of retail electricity sales in the State during calendar year 2018, or 1.715 Million MWh. Of that 14% total, the Act directs the Commission to acquire at least 7%, but not more than 10%, through contracts approved by December 31, 2020 (Tranche 1), and to acquire the remaining amount (Tranche 2) through a solicitation process to be initiated no later than January 15, 2021. About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis serve as Commissioners.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison, 207-287-3831 or email: susan.faloon@maine.gov