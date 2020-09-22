MKS Receives Two Innovation Awards in China for the Spectra-Physics® IceFyre® UV Picosecond Laser

/EIN News/ -- Prestigious Awards Highlight the IceFyre Laser’s Capability to Enable Precision Micromachining Processing

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) announces that it has received two technology innovation awards in China for the MKS Spectra-Physics® IceFyre® 50-Watt ultraviolet (UV) picosecond laser. MKS received the Ringier Technology Innovation Award and the OFweek Ultrafast Laser Technology Innovation Award, in recognition of the IceFyre laser’s unique capability and versatility for picosecond precision micromachining.



“We are honored to be presented with both the Ringier and OFweek awards for our IceFyre high-power UV picosecond laser,” said Dave Allen, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Spectra-Physics lasers. “These awards are another important recognition of our IceFyre picosecond laser’s groundbreaking capability to enable exceptional micromachining process quality and throughput.”

Both awards were accepted by MKS representatives at respective ceremonies in Shanghai, China. Ringier Trade Media and OFweek encourage and promote businesses to invest in technical innovation to enhance global industry productivity through their annual industry award programs.

The IceFyre 50-Watt ultraviolet picosecond laser is a unique hybrid-fiber laser featuring exclusive TimeShift™ picosecond programmable pulse capability, dynamic power adjustment, pulse-on-demand, position synchronized output triggering and the industry’s lowest timing jitter. The highly advanced feature set enables unprecedented precision micromachining productivity and flexibility for processing today’s most complex materials.

For more information about the MKS portfolio of Spectra-Physics IceFyre lasers, please visit www.spectra-physics.com/icefyre.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, control, power, monitor and analyze critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, materials delivery, gas composition analysis, control and information technology, power and reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, photonics, optics, lasers and motion control. Our primary served markets are manufacturers of capital equipment for electronic thin film, process manufacturing, environmental monitoring and life sciences, as well as government and research.

About the Spectra-Physics Brand

The Spectra-Physics brand comprises breakthrough laser technologies that transform the way businesses operate and people live. From the manufacturing floor to the operating room to the research laboratory, Spectra-Physics has blazed a trail of discovery and success in lasers that continues to advance every day. Spectra-Physics is singularly focused on helping customers use precision laser technologies to advance leading-edge science and propel industries forward. We do so by offering groundbreaking technologies, deep applications expertise, disruptive cost-performance, a commitment to world-class customer experience, and the highest standards for operational excellence and continuous global improvement.

Spectra-Physics® and IceFyre® are registered trademarks, and TimeShift™ is a trademark of MKS Instruments, Inc. or a subsidiary of MKS Instruments, Inc.

