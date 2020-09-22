Detours/Ramp Closures for U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini Blvd. Sept. 27-Oct. 2 for NDOT Bridge Replacement

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight traffic detours will take place on U.S. 395 at Parr and Dandini boulevards in the North Valleys Sept. 27 through Oct. 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins finishing work on a newly-constructed bridge.

The previous 48-year-old Parr/Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395 was removed in June and a new bridge installed. Now, crews will remove temporary bridge supports and begin finishing work such as barrier rail installation and landscaping and aesthetics. The new bridge is scheduled to open in mid-October.

Between 8p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 and 5a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, northbound and southbound U.S. 395 will be detoured at Parr/Dandini boulevards nightly from 8p.m. to 5a.m. During the detours, freeway drivers will be able to use the freeway ramp to travel through the area, with up to 30-minute delays. Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area if possible or detour via North Virginia Street. Both northbound and southbound U.S. 395 will be open during daytime hours.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 395 ramps to Parr/Dandini boulevards will remain closed as crews complete bridge construction, with a reopening day to be announced shortly.

Nightly lane closures on U.S. 395 will take place through fall between 7p.m. and 5a.m. weekdays as crews continue work on the new bridge.

Intermittent additional lane and ramp closures will continue until construction completes in November.

The bridge was 48 years old and in need of replacement. The new, wider bridge will be a critical first step in NDOT’s future phased widening of U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. Beginning in 2023, NDOT plans to widen southbound U.S. 395 to three lanes between McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. Both directions of freeway will also be repaved, and additional designated merge lanes constructed between each ramp. These improvements are projected to bring smoother, less congested travel to the corridor which serves a continually-developing area.

Further state transportation information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.