Latest Issue of NH Wildlife Journal Features Deer Management, Lifetime Sports, and More

CONTACT: Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 September 22, 2020

Concord, NH – In the newest issue of New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (September/October 2020) we asked Dan Bergeron, Deer Project Leader and Game Program Supervisor at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, to explain how the deer herd in the Granite State is managed. In his story, “Stewards of the Herd,” Bergeron explains the importance of the information biologists collect from successful hunters and their harvested deer.

For those who are passionate about engaging with the state’s natural resources and committed to a lifetime of physical and mental activity, “Sports That Stand the Test of Time” examines some of the sports that can be learned at almost any age and that offer ways to prepare for lifelong participation in the outdoors. Unlike team sports, there are a number of pursuits that can be enjoyed alone or with others and that will offer most participants engagement, challenge, and physical fitness well into their 70s.

Also in this issue, readers will be transported back in time 50 years to witness the evolution of Adams Point on Great Bay. Learn about the fascinating history that shaped this 70.5-acre area, once called Shooting Point, and how this property is enjoyed by Granite State residents and visitors today.

In the “On the Nature Trail” column, you will meet the dashing meadowhawk dragonfly, the colorful dragon of fall. And just in time for leaf peeping in a socially distanced season, “What’s Wild” looks at some of the colorful daycation drives readers can take close to home—or in a part of the state they have never explored.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year — that’s 40% off the cover price – or $20 for two years. It also makes a great gift!

Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html. Limited quantities of past issues are also available for purchase.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.