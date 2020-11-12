Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For a Person with Mesothelioma in Ohio-Make Certain You or Your Loved One Gets the Best Compensation Results

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste specialize in mesothelioma compensation and they take care of a person's compensation from start to finish-no 'free' books-just hard work.” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a person with mesothelioma in Ohio or their family members to ensure the best compensation results happen. Frequently mesothelioma compensation can exceed a million dollars-depending on how, where and when the person was exposed to asbestos. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for they clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the group, "About half of the mesothelioma ads on the Internet are sponsored by middleman mesothelioma marketing law firms-not actual attorneys who do the work on mesothelioma claims or if needed a court room trial. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste specialize in mesothelioma compensation and they take care of a person's compensation from start to finish. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/cancer.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown. https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma