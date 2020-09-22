Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Secure Data Review | Nebraska Department of Education

Public School Districts Only

Membership & Demographics data has been released in NEP Secure collection (district view only, not public) for district review, located in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. (An activation code is required, obtained from the District Administrator.) This information should be reviewed as soon as possible and any issues reported to ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

This information will be released to NEP Snapshot (public) on September 30, 2020.