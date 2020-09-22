EY Announces Kelly Ireland of CBT as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Southwest- Orange County Award Finalist

Celebrating the unstoppable entrepreneurs whose ambitions transform our world

Orange, CA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO and Founder, Kelly Ireland of CBT was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Southwest- Orange County Award finalist. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on October 6 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Award among so many other remarkable business leaders in Orange County,” said Kelly Ireland, Founder & CEO at CBT. “CBT has always made it our mission to drive our customers' success, and that is especially important now in the face of 2020's many challenges. We have always been inquisitive by nature which provides that constant desire to create, transform and innovate with our unique human touch.”

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator and technology provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Industrial IoT, HPC and Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Orange County, sponsors also include Platinum sponsor: Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, Gold sponsor: Tangram and Silver Sponsor: Cresa

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ben Davies CBT 7145737733 ben.davies@cbtechinc.com