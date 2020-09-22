Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC Discusses How to Support Health in Underserved Areas
Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC recently discussed how to support health in underserved areas of the United States.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A number of factors prevent U.S. citizens from receiving the healthcare they need. These difficulties are often caused by cultural, social, or economic barriers that make healthcare unaffordable or difficult to access. Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC recently explained that these barriers are most often imposed on those who live in low-income or underserved areas of the country. He discussed how organizations, doctors, and everyday citizens can help support superior health in these areas.
The Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC compounding pharmacist explained that citizens outside of these underserved areas need to do what they can to help those within them. This means advocating for more available and affordable healthcare. Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC added that the relationship between the healthcare provider and the patient needs to be drastically more transparent as well. Healthcare providers need to be upfront about healthcare costs, they need to be more mindful of cultural backgrounds and language barriers and more considerate of work schedules without paid time off.
Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC explained that the goal is for healthcare providers to always consider the patient's social, cultural, and financial conditions when providing care. He explained that one way to do this is through health coaching for people living in low-income and rural areas, Health coaching involves information the patient of how they can take control of their health personally. The Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC compounding pharmacist explained that this can be through encouraging a more active lifestyle, developing a weight loss plan, or simply educating patients about ways to enjoy a healthier lifestyle, which can, in turn, improve overall well-being.
Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC also suggested the concept of shared medical appointments as a more cost-effective and efficient way for patients in these areas to receive care. He explained a 2016 study stating that grouping patients with similar health issues together for appointments can greatly reduce costs and improve patient satisfaction. During these appointments, patients also learn more about promoting superior health and develop a support group. Those who attend these group appointments together can lean on each other when in need of information or motivation.
Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC concluded by stating that underserved populations can benefit from patient-centered care, health coaching, and shared medical appointments. He added that fully understanding the patient's economic, social, cultural, and language barriers can help develop a more sustainable and effective treatment plan. Shared medical appointments can result in feelings of safety, superior access to information, self-regulation, and less time spent in waiting areas away from work. Dr. Navid Vahedi of Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC encourages all healthcare providers in underserved communities to practice patient-centered care for superior results.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here