Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in Five Counties

September 22 2020

HARRISBURG (Sept. 22, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Allegheny, Clinton, Luzerne, Montgomery and Westmoreland counties.

“My audits of relief associations ensure that critical state funds are used properly in helping volunteer firefighters save lives and protect communities,” DePasquale said.

State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided below; others are available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Crescent Township VFRA - No findings.

Clinton County

Castanea VFRA – No findings.  

Luzerne County

Mountaintop VFRA – No findings. 

Montgomery County

Rosyln Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA – No findings.

Westmoreland County

South Greensburg VFRA – No findings. 

