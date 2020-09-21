Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Speaker Pelosi Announces Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Lie in State in National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol

Washington, D.C. – Today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Friday, September 25, 2020.    

 

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated for the United States Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton on June 14, 1993 and took her seat on August 10, 1993.  Ginsburg first drew national attention for her work successfully litigating sex discrimination cases in the 1970s.  As an Associate Justice for more than 27 years, Ginsburg was a leading voice for equality on the Court and across the country.  

 

As Speaker Pelosi said after her passing, “Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.  Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage.  Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”

 

A formal ceremony will be held Friday morning.  Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be open to invited guests only.  Additional details will be announced at a later date.

 

