Pelosi Statement on Withdrawn CDC Guidelines on Airborne Transmission of COVID

Contact: Speaker's Press Office, 202-226-7616

202-226-7616

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) withdrew guidelines on COVID-19 airborne transmission posted without announcement on Friday:

 

“We need science, not politics.  The sudden removal of new CDC guidance on airborne coronavirus spread is the latest example of a deeply broken Trump Administration response that sows confusion, fans the virus’s spread and costs Americans’ lives.

 

“We have seen a relentless campaign by the Trump Administration to downplay the virus, muzzle scientists and bury urgent warnings about the serious harm of President Trump’s attempts to rush Americans back into unsafe schools and workplaces.  The American people need to hear directly from the scientists about how the virus spreads and what precautions are necessary – not guidance that worries more about contradicting President Trump than keeping families safe.

 

“Nearly 200,000 Americans have died.  Almost seven million Americans have been infected.  The Trump Administration must stop muzzling scientists and medical experts.”

 

