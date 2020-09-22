Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Monday, September 21, 2020, in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:32 pm, the suspect attempted to assault victims at the listed location, with a hatchet. When the victims fled the scene, the suspect damaged a vehicle with the hatchet. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, 56 year-old Edward Sindy Spriggs, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

