Maryland State Police Helicopter Complete Aerial Land Rescue In Allegany County

September 22, 2020

(OLDTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 5, based at Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, was dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to a remote hiking trail near Oldtown, Maryland to assist with the extrication of an injured subject deep into the woods.

The subject was injured while hiking the Log Roll Trail in the Green Ridge State Fore requiring assistance to get out of the woods. Rescue crews from Oldtown Volunteer Fire Department (MD), District 16 VFC (MD), and Paw Paw VFC (WV) were able to make contact with the hiker approximately 45 minutes after the 9-1-1 call. Due to the individual’s injuries, terrain, and the extrication time, rescue personnel requested the assistance of the Aviation Command for an aerial (hoist) extraction.

Maryland State Police pilots maneuvered the AW-139 helicopter into position 200 feet above the rescue crews and injured hiker. A Trooper/Rescue Technician, medical equipment, and the extraction device were lowered into a very small and challenging opening in a heavily wooded valley. The Trooper/Rescue Technician assisted with lifesaving care and patient stabilization before securing the hiker into the rescue device with assistance from fire company personnel.. The Trooper/Rescue Technician and injured hiker were then hoisted into the aircraft where additional care could be provided. The hiker was then flown to UPMC Western Maryland Medical Center for treatment.

The incident utilized personnel from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Allegany County Fire/EMS, District 16 Fire/EMS, Paw Paw Fire/EMS, and UPMC Western Maryland Medical Center.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970, and operates a fleet of 10 helicopters from seven bases throughout Maryland on a 24/7/365 basis. Missions include medevac, law enforcement, search & rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement agencies.

