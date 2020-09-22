Maryland State Police Conducts A Wilderness Aerial Rescue In Washington County

September 22, 2020

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD) – Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3, based at the Frederick Municipal Airport, was dispatched to a remote mountainous area on the Weaverton Cliffs at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 to assist in the rescue of an injured hiker. A hiker had fallen approximately 20 feet down a steep embankment and was unable to be moved.

Responding rescuers from the Potomac Valley, Brunswick, Harpers Ferry, and Rohrersville volunteer fire companies, as well as paramedics from Washington County EMS 1812, had gained access to the patient, initiated care and determined transportation by medevac helicopter to a trauma center would be most appropriate. Rescuers also requested that Trooper 3 conduct an aerial recon to determine if an aerial rescue could be completed. Trooper 3 performed a detailed overflight of the area and determined that a hoist was possible. Trooper 3’s pilots maneuvered the Augusta Westland 139 into position 95 feet above the rescuers and patient. A rescue device and Trooper/Rescue Technician were lowered from the AW-139 to the providers below.

The patient was packaged in a rescue device and an aerial hoist was successfully executed. The patient was accompanied during the hoist extraction by the MSP Rescue Technician, who continued care during the evolution. Trooper 3’s crew subsequently transported the injured hiker to a regional trauma center while providing in-flight advanced medical care.

This rescue was successful because of the collaboration between Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Potomac Valley, Brunswick, Harpers Ferry, and Rohrersville volunteer fire companies, and the advanced life support providers on EMS 1812. The rescue highlights the capabilities of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command. Ten AW-139 helicopters based out of seven sections across the State provide medevac, search and rescue, aerial law enforcement, and homeland security services and are prepared to assist in even the most challenging missions.

###

CONTACT: Sergeant Timothy Zendgraft, Aviation – Frederick Section (301) 663-5742 or Lieutenant Nathan H. Wheelock, Commander of Helicopter Field Operations (410) 238-5804