FOR SALE - Jesse James' Former West Coast Choppers HQ and Site of Discovery Channel's Monster Garage - Long Beach, CA
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcus and Millichap REIS is pleased to announce the offering for sale of the former site of West Coast Choppers and the main location for the hit Discovery Channel television series Monster Garage hosted by Jesse James. The show premiered in June 2002 and concluded in 2006.
“We’re delighted to have an opportunity to present this truly unique property with its famous storied past that is part of Long Beach history. It’s a great opportunity for next owners to use as a mixed-use project including retail, restaurants, a brewery/distillery, office, industrial, warehouse or even as a location for a next reality TV show.”, said Martin Porter of Marcus and Millichap.
The building contains approximately 11,900 square feet and was built in 1948. In 2011 the current owners purchased the property and spared no expense renovating the building into luxury creative offices for its corporate headquarters.
The property at 718 West Anaheim Street in the City of Long Beach, California includes approximately 17,214 square feet of land. It is located on the Southwest corner of West Anaheim Street and Oregon Avenue. It is zoned (LBIG) and located near the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as the Interstate (710), (105) and (405) Freeways.
The building is being offered at $3,000,000.
Martin Porter
