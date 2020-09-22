Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Learn to make and catch fish with cane fishing poles at MDC workshop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free cane pole fishing workshop at 4 p.m. on Sept. 24, at Spencer Lake in Lancaster.

“Cane poles — literally made from canes cut from bamboo — are arguably the oldest of all fishing rods,” said MDC Naturalist Alyssa Garver. “Join us to learn about cane poles: How to make them and how to use them. Participants will make their own cane pole and get to take it home!”

This workshop is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult who also registers for the program. Class size is limited to 16 registrants. To register visit: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174534.

MDC will provide poles and all supplies. Participants will have an opportunity to practice fishing with cane poles, and those 16-years of age or older must possess a Missouri fishing permit. Learn more about permits here: huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/permits.

This workshop will take place outdoors. In order to ensure the safety of all participants and staff, participants must practice physical distancing of at least six feet from anyone who does not live in the same household, and wear a mask covering mouth and nose when maintaining that distance is not possible. Each family will have an assigned table, deliberately distanced to protect all participants.

For more information about this program, contact Alyssa Garver at Alyssa.Garver@mdc.mo.gov

