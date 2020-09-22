BetterPT and Clinicient Partner to Provide Enhanced Telehealth Services & Online Patient Scheduling for Rehab Therapy.

Partnership provides improved HIPAA compliant telehealth solutions for the delivery of exceptional remote care and improved patient experiences and outcomes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterPT, an integrated digital healthcare company, today announced it has partnered with Clinicient, Inc., a leading provider of clinical, business, and patient engagement solutions for outpatient rehabilitation, to provide enhanced telehealth and online scheduling services for the rehab therapist market.

Covid-19 stay-at- home orders have rapidly increased the necessity for alternative therapy methods and have accelerated the reimbursement of telehealth services from insurance companies. These changes require that therapists have the right tools to deliver virtual treatment ensuring successful outcomes for their patients as they adjust to remote care.

Clinicient and BetterPT are uniquely positioned to deliver the technology and services that enable therapy providers to maintain compliant care continuity for patients from the safety and comfort of their homes or offices. The benefits of using BetterPT’s integrated solution with Clinicient’s EMR include simplified and streamlined online patient scheduling, automated appointment reminders, and user-friendly intuitive mobile tools for improved patient access. Virtual therapy appointments can be carried out via video conference using a home computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.



“We understand the heightened need for therapists to provide their patients with remote care with the same dedication and attention they have always provided in an on-site setting. Building connections with patients has never been more important, and we are excited about helping therapists take this next step in providing a suite of next generation solutions for delivering an exceptional patient experience remotely,” said T. Kent Rowe, Chief Executive Officer, Clinicient.

“For patients, establishing a routine with their treatments is necessary. This partnership with Clinicient will help ensure that therapists are able to provide that continuity of care,” said Greg Peters, CEO of BetterPT. “Through our integrated healthcare platforms, physical therapy clinics are able to easily incorporate virtual services into their patient’s course of care ensuring the delivery of physical therapy and other types of services does not decrease, especially during these unprecedented times.”

About Clinicient:

Founded in 2004, Clinicient helps rehabilitation therapy organizations optimize their clinical and financial operations from patient to payment, through a combination of cloud-based EMR, practice management, revenue cycle management (RCM), and outcome solutions. Clinicient is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and believes that by partnering with therapy organizations nationwide and continuing to be innovative, we will be better equipped to navigate these challenging times and be better positioned to focus on what matters most – improving lives. For more information call (877) 312-6494 or visit www.clinicient.com or follow Clinicient on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About BetterPT:

BetterPT™ is a healthcare technology platform company, committed to transforming patient access and experience with healthcare services by providing end-to-end digital connectivity between physicians, physical therapists (PTs) and patients. With its interoperable, HIPAA compliant telehealth application and EMR compatibility, BetterPT enables patients greater access to PT, an important and oftentimes overlooked part of clinical rehabilitation and preventive care. Its unique marketplace model has potential to continue expansion across the larger healthcare landscape to help advance connectivity between other kinds of patients and providers, too. For more information, please visit please visit BetterPT.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.