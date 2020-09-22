New Whimsical Dining Concept Melting Soon in Asheville, N.C.

-Owners of Melting Pot Brand Create New Craveable Restaurant Concept-

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melting Pot Social®, a new casual concept from the same owners of Melting Pot, the premier fondue restaurant for over 45 years, is in the works for Asheville, North Carolina.

Slated to debut in Spring 2021 at 74 Patton Street, Melting Pot Social’s menu will go beyond cheese and chocolate fondue. The restaurant’s roots are in fondue, but the new concept will be shaking things up. Melting Pot Social’s flex-casual service model will provide an any-time-of-the-day spot where guests can connect with their friends and where they can mix, melt, and interact during a new food adventure together.

“We're meltable, shareable, and craveable,” said Dan Stone, chief operating and development officer for Front Burner, the restaurant management company supporting the Melting Pot brand. “We're quick bites and casual meetups in a place where it's not only all right to play with your food - it's encouraged!”

Melting Pot Social will feature brunch, lunch, dinner, and late-night bar service. The new concept will feature whimsical menu offerings, customize-your-own cheese and chocolate fondue creations—complete with a variety of fun and playful mix-ins and dippers, mouth-watering melted sandwiches, flatbreads and handhelds, fresh salads, craft cocktails, and more.

“We connect people through an easy-going, unique dining experience where guests can invent new flavors and curate photo-worthy creations,” said Stone. “Guests will be able to create-their-own fondue options and even spot their fondue being made in the open fondue bars.”

With the first location opening in the mountains of Asheville, the 3,618 square foot restaurant will take inspiration from the community and will feature neighborhood artists and local craft beer selections.

Melting Pot Social is an energetic meetup spot for guests who want more than a meal. The restaurant concept invites guests to a new food adventure where they can playfully interact with a variety of whimsical menu offerings. The flex-casual service model offers everyday dining, quick bites, spirited beverages, and casual meetups. Melting Pot Social is the new format of the legacy Melting Pot® fondue restaurant brand, with a modern twist on fondue. Melting Pot Social’s roots are in fondue, but with a unique personality that is entirely their own.

About Front Burner

Headquartered in Tampa, Front Burner is the restaurant management company for Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc. and the new fast-casual concept, Oronzo Honest Italian! Melting Pot currently has more than 95 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Melting Pot celebrated its 45th anniversary in April 2020. Oronzo opened its first location in Tampa, Fla. in June 2020. For more information, visit http://www.frontburnerbrands.com.

