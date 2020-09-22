Chatsworth Products to Address Thermal Challenges from Rising Power over Ethernet in Edge Applications at the 2020 BICSI Fall Conference

Visit Interactive Booth to Learn About Power Management Solutions, New Cellular Wireless Enclosures for 5G and More

/EIN News/ -- AGOURA HILLS, California, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatsworth Products (CPI) will address the challenges of increased use of Power over Ethernet (PoE) at the edge during the 2020 BICISI Fall Conference & Exhibition—this year, a global, highly interactive online event—Sept. 27 – Oct. 1. As part of the conference, a special presentation by CPI takes place Tuesday, Sept. 29, 1:30–2:30 p.m. PDT.

“Don’t Lose Your Cool: Overcoming Thermal Challenges and More with PoE at the Edge,” will be presented by CPI Product Application Specialist, Tom Cabral, and detail the root of several challenges associated with maintaining and powering PoE network switches—particularly at the edge. Cabral will then give insight into how to best devise solutions and strategies that will alleviate the concerns of thermal and cable management in these environments, and provide best practice sealing methods and mounting solutions for PoE network switches.

Interactive Booth

CPI’s interactive booth will feature a comprehensive solution set for customers researching the latest and greatest products for data center, enterprise networks, edge and 5G deployments. CPI’s application engineers and experts will be available via chat to answer any questions and provide detailed product demonstrations.

From retrofit applications to new buildouts from the data center to the edge, CPI solutions on display at the virtual event include:

Intelligent Power Management—The next-generation eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDUs) were released this year and have already been awarded for their design innovation, robust features and patented technology, which integrates power management, environmental monitoring and access control in a single hardware solution.

Cellular Wireless Solutions—The newly introduced NEMA-rated RMR® Industrial Enclosures support and secure next-generation small cell radio nodes, power electronics and network connections in indoor or outdoor locations.

Enclosures for Edge Applications—Protect sensitive and expensive equipment at the edge with RMR® Industrial Enclosures and CUBE-iT® Wall-Mount Cabinet.

Cable Management—Maximize organization and perform easier adds, moves and changes with the flexibility and tool-less design of Motive® Vertical Cable Manager.

Bonding and Grounding—CPI offers a comprehensive line of UL® Listed Bonding and Grounding products, as well as racks and cabinets that feature integrated bonding provisions.

To gain free access to the 2020 BICSI Fall Conference exhibit hall only, register here.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

