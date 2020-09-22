Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media advisory: Canada’s unions to respond to Speech from the Throne

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions will be responding to tomorrow’s Speech to the Throne. The federal government’s plans will have significant implications for the country’s workers.

Canada’s unions have been calling on Ottawa to make specific commitments towards investing in job creation and training, pharmacare and child care, and towards various other investments that would help disaster-proof the country. 

Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, will be available to comment on the speech once it is released.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca 
613-526-7426

