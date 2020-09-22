Dstillery and Resonate Launch COVID-19 Perception Audience Segments, Updated Daily for Timely Marketing Decisions
Alliance between programmatic audience leaders delivers optimal results amid rapidly-changing consumer behaviorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands, and Resonate, the leading provider of A.I.-driven customer data and intelligence, today have announced a partnership combining both companies’ unique data assets to form first-to-market COVID-19 perception segments.
These unique psychographic, behavioral and values-based audience segments blend Dstillery’s predictive behavioral segments and Resonate’s unique audience segments, which combine survey data with scaled digital touchpoints to uncover 13,000+ consumer attributes on more than 200 million U.S. consumers. Built by Dstillery using custom-A.I. models, these high-definition audience segments are refreshed daily to deliver an unparalleled level of advertising effectiveness.
“Closures and stay-at-home orders have dramatically altered consumer behavior this year, shifting priorities and needs at a faster rate than we’ve ever seen before,” said Peter Ibarra, Director, Strategic Initiatives at Dstillery. “Brands and agencies need more data than ever to better understand these accelerated behavioral shifts, and this partnership should help them better understand their customers. Resonate’s deep insights into consumer behavior enrich Dstillery’s data offering to brands and agencies, helping us guide marketers through an uncertain time.”
This partnership marks the first time that Resonate has syndicated its online audiences.
“At Resonate, we’re focused on gaining a deeper understanding of the human element that drives decision-making at the individual level,” said Marina Klusas, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Resonate. “In the pandemic, consumer attitudes and intentions are changing on a daily basis, and it’s incumbent upon marketing leaders to keep pace. Resonate’s ongoing COVID-19 and emerging issues research and analysis, in partnership with Dstillery’s predictive behavioral segments, represent the only industry data set that captures the shifting sentiments of these audiences in real-time.”
Founded in 2008, Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brands and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.
Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery continuously rescores candidates in and out of audiences, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That’s why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery’s audience solutions for branding and direct response initiatives to thrive.
Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and intelligence, delivering deep, dynamic insights, cross-channel engagement and analysis in a single, simple-to-use SaaS platform. Resonate has deep consumer insights and contextually relevant data across more than 13,000 attributes, including values, motivations and other psychographics, describing more than 200 million U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies have used Resonate to reveal and engage “The Human Element,” a 360-degree understanding of the individuals in their target audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled insights, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.
