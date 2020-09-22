NY Air National Guard Command Chief Maureen Dooley Retires After 33 Years Of Service

New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley, a Rome resident, will retire after 33 years of service in the Air Force and Air National Guard during a ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham on Friday, Sep...

Related Media Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley

LATHAM, NY (09/17/2020) (readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley, a Rome resident, will retire after 33 years of service in the Air Force and Air National Guard during a ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham on Friday, Sept. 18.

Media members are welcome to attend the ceremony.

WHO: Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley, and Major Gen. Dawn Deskins, the deputy director of the Air National Guard who will serve as the officiating officer, and leaders of the New York Air National Guard.

WHAT: A military retirement ceremony in which Dooley will end her military career and be recognized for her accomplishments. The ceremony will be limited to a small group due to COVID-19 restrictions. Deskins, who is currently based in Washington D.C. formerly commanded the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome and worked with Dooley for many years.

WHEN: 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18

WHERE: New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, NY

Coverage Opportunities:

Reporters can speak with Chief Master Sgt. Dooley and obtain imagery and video of the ceremony.

For access to this secure military facility reporters must call the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Public Affairs Office at 518-786-4581.

BACKGROUND

New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley has served as the top enlisted Airmen in the 5,600 member New York Air National Guard since February of 2018.

She has been replaced by Command Chief Master Sergeant Denny L. Richardson, who formerly served as the senior enlisted Airman in the 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia.

Dooley previously served as the Senior Enlisted Leader and Group Superintendent for the 224th Air Defense Group in Rome. Dooley served in the active Air Force from 1979 to 1987 and has served in the Air National Guard since Deember 1995.She had a break in service from 1987 to 1995.

As Command Chief Master Sergeant for the New York Air National Guard, Dooley served as the advisor to Major General Anthony LaBarge, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, on issues related to enlisted Airmen.

The New York Air National Guard is located at five bases across New York and operates the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport, the LC-130 ski-equipped Hercules transport, and the HH-60 search and rescue helicopter and the HC-130 search and rescue aircraft.

Most of the force consists of traditional Air National Guardsmen who serve on a part-time basis, but others serve full-time to ensure readiness.

The New York Air National Guard also includes the Eastern Air Defense Sector, where Dooley had served, responsible for the air defense of the United States east of the Mississippi.

Dooley is a native of Danielson, Connecticut. After joining the Air Force in 1979 she served as an aircraft maintenance specialists on the F-4E and then the F-15 fighter and the T-33 training aircraft before leaving the Air Force.

In December 1995, Dooley enlisted in the New York Air National Guard and joined what was then the Northeast Air Defense Sector (NEADS), part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and is responsible for identifying and tracking aircraft flying over the United States and Canada. The unit directs fighters to defend North American airspace.

Dooley worked in tracking and identification positions and also served in weapons director, air surveillance, mission crew controller and non-commissioned officer positions at NEADS and now EADs.

She served as Flight Superintendent and Operations Superintendent before becoming the Chief Enlisted Manager of the 224th Support Squadron in 2014. She served as the senior enlisted leader at the 224th Air Defense Group from 2016 until January 2018.

Dooley is a Distinguished Graduate of the Air Force Senior NCO Academy and holds a degree in Space Technology from the Community College of Air Force.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award, the Combat Readiness Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.