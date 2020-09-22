Schuylerville Airman Recognized As New Top Enlisted Airman Thursday, Sep. 10 For NY Air National Guard

New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, a Schuylerville resident, will be recognized as the senior enlisted Airman in the 5,600-member New York Air National Guard during a ceremony at Division of Military and Naval ...

LATHAM, NY (09/09/2020) (readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, a Schuylerville resident, will be recognized as the senior enlisted Airman in the 5,600-member New York Air National Guard during a ceremony at Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters on Thursday afternoon, September 10.

Richardson replaces Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley, a Rome resident, who retires from military service later this month.

The senior enlisted advisor reports to the commander on training, discipline, advancement, and other issues regarding the enlisted force.

WHO: Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, the incoming senior enlisted advisor; Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor; Major General Timothy LaBarge, the commander of the New York Air National Guard and representatives of the New York Air National Guard's commands from across the state.

WHAT: A Change of Authority Ceremony in which the incoming senior enlisted advisor is recognized as taking over the duties of the top enlisted person in the New York Air National Guard, from the outgoing non-commissioned officer. Major General Timothy LaBarge, as the commander of the New York Air National Guard will preside over the socially distant ceremony.

WHEN: 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020

WHERE: Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, N.Y.

Coverage Opportunities:

Video and still photographic coverage of the traditional Change of Authority Ceremony. There will be the opportunity to interview key leaders following the socially distant ceremony.

Members of the press wishing to cover the event must call the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Public Affairs Office at 518-786-4581 for access to this secure military facility.

BACKGROUND:

Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson

Command Chief Master Sergeant Denny L. Richardson is the former Command Chief of the 109th Airlift Wing, Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York. He served as the advisor to the commander and senior leaders on matters influencing the health, morale, welfare, quality of life, professional development and effective utilization of more than 900 enlisted personnel assigned to the wing.

Chief Richardson entered the Air National Guard in 1989, graduated technical school as an Aircrew Life Support Specialist and was assigned to the 135th Airlift Squadron in Baltimore, Maryland.

He volunteered and became a member of the Base Honor Guard for 175th Airlift Wing in Baltimore, Maryland. In this position his talents were recognized and he was assigned as trainer for the Base Honor Guard.

In March of 1997 he accepted a position as NCOIC of Aircrew Life Support for the 139th Airlift Squadron, Scotia, New York.

Richardson deployed on several occasions in support of Operation Deep Freeze to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, and in support of Operation Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom. In June of 2003 he was selected as Aircrew Life Support Superintendent for the 139th Airlift Squadron.

Richardson volunteered as a member of the 109th Mission Support Group Base Honor Guard. He graduated from the United States Air Force Honor Guard Protocol Honors and Ceremonies training course in May of 2002. Upon being selected as the Base Honor Guard Superintendent in 2008 he incorporated numerous changes. He immediately initiated a revised training record program to better track team member's experience level, established regular trainings and scheduled quarterly meetings with wing leadership. Under his supervision, the team, comprised of four full-time Airmen and a core group of 30 volunteers performed 2,200 man hours and traveled 16,500 miles annually.

In September 2014, Chief Richardson was assigned as the Superintendent of the 109th Force Support Squadron. His keen sense and motivational style of leadership made an immediate impact on squadron members. He revamped several Personnel programs which enhanced efficiency and mission effectiveness. Prior to his current position, he was assigned as the 109th Mission Support Group Superintendent.

He was selected as the Command Chief of the 109th Airlift Wing in October 2016.

Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley:

Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley has served as the state senior enlisted Air National Guard NCO since 2018.

Dooley previously served as the Senior Enlisted Leader and Group Superintendent for the 224th Air Defense Group in Rome. Dooley served in the active Air Force from 1979 to 1987 and has served in the Air National Guard since 1995.

Dooley is a native of Danielson, Connecticut. After joining the Air Force in 1979 she served as an aircraft maintenance specialists on the F-4E and then the F-15 fighter and the T-33 training aircraft before leaving the Air Force.

In December 1995, Dooley enlisted in the New York Air National Guard and joined what was then the Northeast Air Defense Sector (NEADS), part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and is responsible for identifying and tracking aircraft flying over the United States and Canada. The unit directs fighters to defend North American airspace.

Dooley worked in tracking and identification positions and also served in weapons director, air surveillance, mission crew controller and non-commissioned officer positions at NEADS and now EADs.

She served as Flight Superintendent and Operations Superintendent before becoming the Chief Enlisted Manager of the 224th Support Squadron in 2014. She served as the senior enlisted leader at the 224th Air Defense Group from 2016 until January 2018.

Dooley is a Distinguished Graduate of the Air Force Senior NCO Academy and holds a degree in Space Technology from the Community College of Air Force.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award, the Combat Readiness Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

THE NEW YORK AIR NATIONAL GUARD

The New York Air National Guard is located at five bases across New York and operates the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport, the LC-130 ski-equipped Hercules transport, and the HH-60 search and rescue helicopter and the HC-130 search and rescue aircraft.

Most of the force consists of traditional Air National Guardsmen who serve on a part-time basis, but others serve full-time to ensure readiness.

The New York Air National Guard also includes the Eastern Air Defense Sector, where Dooley had served, responsible for the air defense of the United States east of the Mississippi.