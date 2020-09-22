Sign up to receive news releases via email.

Tax Commissioner Reports 3% Growth in 1st Quarter Taxable Sales & Purchases

BISMARCK, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger announced today that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2020 are up nearly 3%. Taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March of 2020 were $4.590 billion, a 2.91% increase over those months in 2019.

“We are pleased to report growth in this time period, which was during the beginning of the global pandemic,” Rauschenberger said. “Although this slight growth is likely due to sales in the early part of the quarter, before the hospitality and retail industries were temporarily shuttered to in-store customers to help slow the growth in COVID-19 cases in the state.” Most retail and hospitality businesses were closed to in-store access starting in mid-March 2020, the last two weeks of this quarter.

Nine of the 15 major sectors reported taxable sales and purchases gains when compared to the first quarter a year ago. Most notably, the retail trade sector increased by $118 million (an 8.8% increase), and the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $28 million (a 4.1% increase).

“Retail trade was up by 8.8% this quarter compared to last year.” Rauschenberger stated. “A significant portion of this growth comes from online purchases, which have grown exponentially as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Remote sales reported by businesses located outside North Dakota grew to $198 million, up from $74 million in the first quarter of 2019,” Rauschenberger added.

Rauschenberger pointed out that this quarter also was the beginning of slacking demand for motor and jet fuels, and very weak oil prices, affecting the state’s mining and oil extraction sector this quarter and likely into the next quarter as well.

Percent changes in total taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2020 (compared to the first quarter of 2019) for the top six largest cities in North Dakota were as follows:

Fargo – Increase of 0.8%

Bismarck – Increase of 2.5%

Minot – Increase of 0.6%

Grand Forks – Decrease of 1.6%

Williston – Decrease of 9.8%

Dickinson – Decrease of 8.9%

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percent increases for the first quarter of 2020 (compared to the first quarter of 2019) were as follows:

New Town – Increase of 48.9%

Walhalla – Increase of 41.3%

Casselton – Increase of 28.3%

Wishek – Increase of 16.4%

Ellendale – Increase of 13.5%

Rauschenberger reiterated that purchases made over the internet and delivered into a city are NOT included in the taxable sales and purchases for that city but are reported as “out of state” based on the remote location of the seller. This category grew by $167 million – which was 8.6% - during the first quarter, Rauschenberger added.

The complete first quarter 2020 North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Report can be accessed online at www.nd.gov/tax.

