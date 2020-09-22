SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NextCure, Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 13, 2020, NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shocked the markets when it announced that it no longer planned to advance the monotherapy trial for its lead product candidate, NC318, in non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer. On the same day, NextCure announced the resignation of its Chief Medical Officer, Kevin N. Heller, M.D. On this news, the price of NextCure common stock plummeted over 54% in one day, closing at just $8.15 per share.



A lawsuit alleging violations of federal securities laws has been filed against NextCure and certain of its officers and directors. The suit alleges that beginning in November 2019, NextCure misled investors about the efficacy of and objective responses observed in patients treated with NC318 in the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer. The lawsuit also alleges that NextCure used these misstatements to artificially prop up the price of its stock to support a November 19, 2019 public offering of $150 million of the Company’s common stock, at $36.75 per share. According to the lawsuit, the July 13, 2020 news that NextCure was no longer advancing the NC318 trial shocked the market because of the Company’s previous statements touting the positive results of NextCure’s Phase 1 trial for NC318.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and is captioned Zhou v. NextCure, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-07772.

If you purchased or acquired shares of NextCure between November 5, 2019 and July 13, 2020 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/nxtc. The deadline to move the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff is November 20, 2020.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets.

