Bubble Sensor Market to Witness Robust Growth Driven by Rise in the Usage in Pharmaceuticals and Food Industries, says Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bubble sensor market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing demand from pharmaceutical and food industries. According to Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Bubble Sensor Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Size (Standard, Customized), by Type (Ultrasonic, Capacitor, Optical), by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Process, Food and Beverages, Packaging, Automation), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” bubble sensors account for high accuracy rate. This has further resulted in its demand in the medical industry as several operational emergencies have begun using bubble sensors in order to conduct critical operations. Moreover, the packaging industry has also been using bubble sensors in FMCG, retail, pharma, etc. The paper packaging industry has witnessed a growth of approximately 30%.

Rise in the Geriatric Population Expected to Boost the Healthcare Segment

The report classifies the global bubble sensor market on the bases of size, type, industry vertical, and geography. In terms of size, the market is grouped into customized and standard. By type, the market is categorized into capacitor, ultrasonic, and optical. In terms of industry vertical, the market is further divided into food and beverages, healthcare, automation, process, packaging, and others. Amongst these, the healthcare industry is developing at a rapid rate because of increasing healthcare access and improvement in the quality of life of people in the developing nations. Furthermore, numerous big and small enterprises have begun investing huge sums in the research and development activities in this sector. Rise in chronic health disorders and geriatric population are also expected to contribute to the growth of this segment during the forthcoming years.





Key Market Driver

Rapid advancement in medical technologies and growing demand for safe medical treatment

Microbubble detection capabilities, user adaptable sensitivity and modular design

Minimization capabilities and ease of fabrication

Key Market Restraint

Risk of failure during life critical operation.

Multiple layer decreases detection of bubble or air in line.





Top Players Overview:

Moog Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

CeramTec – The Ceramic Experts

Measurement Specialties, Inc, now TE Connectivity

SONOTEC Ultrasonic Solutions





Key Industry Developments

January 2016: Introtek International designed cutting-edge integrated BDR series for Air Bubble detection for various material like plastic, stainless steel, metal, etc.

January 2018: Ceram Tec has developed a sensor with the response time of 100 microseconds and has increased repetition rate, making it up to ten times quicker than the sensors available earlier and which has ensured a high probability of detecting very small bubbles





Introtek International, Ceram Tec, and Other Prominent Market Players to Focus on Innovative Product Launch to Strengthen Position in Market

Introtek International, a leading manufacturer of non-invasive fluid detection devices, based in the U.S.A., designed its BDR series with cutting-edge integrator in January 2016. This was done to provide air bubble detection sensors for several materials, namely, metal, stainless steel, and plastic. Recently, in January 2018, Ceram Tec, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced ceramic components, announced that it has improved the performance of its ultrasonic bubble sensors. It has increased the repetition rate and has increased the response time to 100 microseconds. These sensors will be ten times faster than those that were offered earlier. The company has ensured that the new sensors will be able to detect minute bubbles.

Segmentation

By Size Standard Customised

By Type Ultrasonic Capacitor Optical

By Industry Vertical Healthcare Process Food and Beverages Packaging Automation Others

By Geography North America (USA and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)







Increasing Number of Bubble Sensor Manufacturers to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific and North America

The global bubble sensor market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, the Asia Pacific and North America are in the dominant positions in the sensory industry. This is because China, Germany, and the U.S.A. currently possess the maximum number of bubble sensor manufacturers. According to numerous studies conducted by semiconductor associations as well as other sources, the overall sensor market in North America is anticipated to reach almost US$ 58 Bn by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the ongoing development in the medical sector as well as aerospace and defense industry is projected to propel the market in North America during the forecast period.





