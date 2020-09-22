Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

Shareholders with losses exceeding $1,000,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 28, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ("UCO" or the "Fund") (NYSEArca: UCO ) securities between March 6, 2020 and April 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your UCO investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/proshares-ultra-bloomberg-crude-oil/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that extraordinary market volatility caused by decreased demand for oil from the coronavirus pandemic and increased oil supply and diminished oil prices caused by the Russia/Saudi oil price war; (2) that a massive influx of investor capital into the Fund, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, in a matter of days, which increased Fund inefficiencies, heightened illiquidity in the WTI futures contract markets in which the Fund invested, and caused the Fund to approach positional and regulatory limits (adverse trends exacerbated by the Offering itself); and (3) that a sharp divergence between spot and future prices in the WTI oil markets, leading to a super contango market dynamic as oil storage space in Cushing, Oklahoma dwindled and was insufficient to account for the excess supply expected to be delivered pursuant to the WTI May 2020 futures contract; (4) as a result, UCO could not continue to pursue the passive investment strategy represented in the Registration Statement, causing its results to significantly deviate from its purported benchmark.

