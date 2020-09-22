NKLA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nikola Corporation ("Nikola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKLA) f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nikola securities between March 3, 2020 and September 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nkla .



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its "in-house" design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading "test" video of the Company’s Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (7) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (8) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Nikola you have until November 16, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

