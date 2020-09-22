Colocation Data Center Investments to Dominate the Data Center Market in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Hong Kong outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Hong-Kong-Data-Center-Market-Investment-Analysis-and-Growth-Opportunities-2020-2025

Continuous interest shown by hyperscale cloud and internet service providers will increase the demand for wholesale colocation in the data center market in Hong Kong. A stable economy and high capacity fiber connectivity to rest of the world, and the increasing local demand for digitalization of business and consumer environment is driving growth in the Hong Kong data center market. Hong Kong currently hosts around 60 data center facilities. Tseung Kwan O Industrial estate is the major location for colocation data center development, with Sunevision involved in development on two data center facilities, with first phase expected to operational by 2020.

Hong Kong is majorly likely to witness an increase in data center investments. The region is also witnessing the deployment of 5G technology, which is likely to increase the count of connected devices in the country. Hybrid cloud services are gaining traction as enterprises use private and public cloud services to improve information sharing and increase data management efficiency.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the Hong Kong Market?

COVID-19 had a moderate impact on the Hong Kong data center market growth. In terms of infrastructure, the market is likely to witness supply chain issues, as many vendors are dependent on mainland China. The projects that were scheduled to open 2020, might get affected to a considerable extent.

Furthermore, the pandemic is likely to slow down in the delivery of construction projects. The spread of the virus will have higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to be opened in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020.

What are Key Factors Attracting Investments in Hong Kong?

Equinix, Global Switch, CITIC Telecom International Holdings, AirTrunk Operating, and China Unicom are some of the prominent investors in the market. Over 75% of business enterprises in Hong Kong are adopting cloud services. Private cloud companies & services are expected to witness growth of over 20% during the forecast period.

In 2019, 24% of large businesses in the country have implemented big data technology. Financial service providers are using big data and AI technology to predict risks in investment, manage portfolios, and detect fraud. Amazon Web Services is expected to colocate the space in the region, similar to other providers operating in the region. The region will witness increase in wholesale colocation by cloud service providers that are offering services in Hong Kong and China. These providers are also the major contributors to the revenue.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Hong Kong data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Hong Kong data center market is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry in Hong Kong, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Hong Kong.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Hong Kong data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the Hong Kong data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the Hong Kong data center market.

Key Developments

Blade type servers are the most popular in the data center market in Hong Kong.

The usage of lithium-ion batteries is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline during the forecast period.

The adoption of DRUPS systems is low than stand-alone diesel generators in the Hong Kong region.

The adoption of 42U, 45U, 47U, and 48U rack units will increase among data center investors in the country.

The data center market in Hong Kong is likely to have more brownfield deployments due to space shortage in the country.

Infrastructure level monitoring is likely to increase compared to end-to-end facility management.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Inspur, NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, NetApp, Huawei, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Lenovo

Construction Service Providers - Obayashi Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Marcai Design, Shinryo, Keihanshin Building, Hibiya Engineering, Meiho Facility Works, NTT Facilities, Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction, ISG

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Hitec-Power Protection, Rittal, MTU Onsite Energy, Mitsubishi Electric, Kohler, Fuji Electric

Data Center Investors - Equinix, MC Digital Realty, Equinix, GIC, NTT Communications, Colt DCS, AT TOKYO Corporation, Internet Initiative Hong Kong, NEC Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Hong-Kong-Data-Center-Market-Investment-Analysis-and-Growth-Opportunities-2020-2025

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe Office +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office +61 280 767 665