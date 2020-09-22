Digital Logistics 2020 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Digital Logistics Market Research Report 2020

This is an age where dynamic and significant modifications are shaping the logistics operations and strategies. The collaboration and communication potential of the Internet are improving logistics procedures, strategies, and systems. The modern paradigm in logistics will support in saving a lot of operating costs, attaining better supply chain integration, and improving market power through customer-focused fulfillment. The internet helps in increasing supply chain velocity and cost reduction by data sharing and logistics synchronization amidst all collaborators in the supply chain.

This transformed logistics is known as digital logistics. It utilizes a host of web-based, business logistics applications for optimization and collaboration and a central logistics information system to deliver visibility all around the organization and extended supply chain.

The top players covered in Digital Logistics market are:

Tech Mahindra (India)

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Advantech Co. (Taiwan)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Hexaware Technologies (India)

Digital logistics guarantees that there is end-to-end visibility in orders, inventory, and shipments across the supply chain. It decreases network-wide inventory levels, enhances customer satisfaction, and acknowledges dynamically to logistics events.

These are the main command and control centre to support decision making. So, the system becomes highly efficient. There is improved visibility to performance metrics that enable continuous improvement. All the important information is accessible online and enables people to filter data and gain detailed knowledge of issues.

Everything becomes simple with the advanced GPS tracking system. A parcel can be tracked in real-time from any location in the world. A small delay in the parcel delivery is known instantly to everyone concerned. And if there is a requirement for rerouting, it can be done easily. With the beginning of digital logistics, it has become very simple to eliminate wrong destination deliveries, loss of parcel, and delivery-related failures.

Market Analysis

WiseGuy Research conducted a detailed analysis of the global digital logistics market. The research report concludes that the global digital logistics market is expected to reach US$19 billion by the end of 2023, prospering at a CAGR of about 11%.

Organizations enforcing digital logistics acknowledge that there is an improvement in capabilities, which begin with enterprise logistics management, and functional excellence. The digital logistics system ultimately helps in supply chain integration and expert collaboration.

Besides affecting the cost aspect of the value equation, digital logistics also drive the growth, through the ability to offer customer-focused, personalized logistics, with enhanced customer satisfaction. Currently, logistics experts have a strong range of modern digital logistics solutions, which can be strategically deployed, in order to unlock substantial value and produce consumer-focused logistics systems that provide a long-term competitive benefit.

Digital logistics is being influenced by the emergence of m-commerce and e-commerce, which have authorized consumers to source products from all over the globe. With digital logistics, the new organizations and supply chain logistics apps are unified with the labour management system, core warehouse, and transportation, to ensure excellence, fulfillment, and promote new strategy models.

Market segmentation

According to the report published in Market Research Future, the global digital logistics market can be forecasted on the basis of the following segments-

Based on component, the digital logistics market can be segmented into-

System

Services

Based on crucial applications, the digital logistics market can be segmented into-

Labor Management

Transportation Management

Warehouse Management

Based on industry verticals, the digital logistics market can be segmented into-

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Major regions responsible for the growth and development of digital logistics market-

North America

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

Europe

Important facts

In the year 2017, XPO logistics set aside US$8 billion for investments. After XPO acquires Con-way in the year 2015, the organization has been developing by acquisition at a strong rate. The company is already functioning in more than 31 countries, but the primary revenue still comes from Western Europe and North America. This amount is anticipated to bring more acquisition opportunities in the coming future, assisting the organization to expand its business in the rest of the world.