Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,610 in the last 365 days.

Water Well Drilling and Service Company Retirement Liquidation Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers

2010 Mayhew SD-54RVE Drilling Rig

rotary and reverse circulation rigs; bailing units; pumps; water, dump and flatbed trucks; semi tractors; pickups, a backhoe; a mini excavator; a loader; forklifts; trailers; compressors; pumps; a welding and repair shop

Hi Plains Equipment

a 5.2+/- acre commercial lot with an approximately 15,040± sq. ft. office/warehouse located on I-27 just 20 minutes from Lubbock, TX

Hi Plains Real Estate

The auction includes real estate, residential, irrigation, municipal and monitor well installation equipment, maintenance tools and service parts.”
— Spanky Assiter
CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the retirement auction of Hi Plains Drilling, Inc., of Abernathy, TX, a water well drilling and service firm, on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 am Central according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.

“After 56 years in the water well drilling and service industry the owners are retiring and we will offer to sell at public auction real estate, equipment, inventory and tools,” said Assiter. “This is a rare opportunity for new owners to purchase real estate and ready to work equipment to meet their current or future needs.”

The auction includes two parcels of real estate, residential, irrigation, municipal and monitor well installation equipment, maintenance tools and a large inventory of service parts noted Assiter.

“The property’s highlights include a 5.2+/- acre commercial lot with an approximately 15,040± sq. ft. office/warehouse located on I-27 just 20 minutes from Lubbock, TX,” said Assiter.

“Many notable highlights are: 2010 Mayhew SD-54RVE Drilling Rig, rotary and reverse circulation rigs; bailing units; pumps; water, dump and flatbed trucks; semi tractors; pickups, a backhoe; a mini excavator; a loader; forklifts; trailers; compressors; pumps; a welding and repair shop; office furniture and equipment and much more,” said Mike Giles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator.

The real estate and auction are conveniently located on Interstate 27, 17 miles north of the Lubbock, TX, Preston International Airport and 100 miles south of Amarillo, TX at 17610 N Hwy 27, Abernathy, TX 79311, noted Giles.

The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Mike Giles (806.670.6453) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.

Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.

# # #

About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005.

Mike Giles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-670-6453
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Water Well Drilling and Service Company Retirement Liquidation Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.