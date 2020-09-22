Water Well Drilling and Service Company Retirement Liquidation Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
The auction includes real estate, residential, irrigation, municipal and monitor well installation equipment, maintenance tools and service parts.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the retirement auction of Hi Plains Drilling, Inc., of Abernathy, TX, a water well drilling and service firm, on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 am Central according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“After 56 years in the water well drilling and service industry the owners are retiring and we will offer to sell at public auction real estate, equipment, inventory and tools,” said Assiter. “This is a rare opportunity for new owners to purchase real estate and ready to work equipment to meet their current or future needs.”
The auction includes two parcels of real estate, residential, irrigation, municipal and monitor well installation equipment, maintenance tools and a large inventory of service parts noted Assiter.
“The property’s highlights include a 5.2+/- acre commercial lot with an approximately 15,040± sq. ft. office/warehouse located on I-27 just 20 minutes from Lubbock, TX,” said Assiter.
“Many notable highlights are: 2010 Mayhew SD-54RVE Drilling Rig, rotary and reverse circulation rigs; bailing units; pumps; water, dump and flatbed trucks; semi tractors; pickups, a backhoe; a mini excavator; a loader; forklifts; trailers; compressors; pumps; a welding and repair shop; office furniture and equipment and much more,” said Mike Giles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator.
The real estate and auction are conveniently located on Interstate 27, 17 miles north of the Lubbock, TX, Preston International Airport and 100 miles south of Amarillo, TX at 17610 N Hwy 27, Abernathy, TX 79311, noted Giles.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Mike Giles (806.670.6453) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
