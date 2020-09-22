Family of Judge Richard H. Dinkins Issues Statement

The family of Judge Richard H. Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals has released a statement regarding his status following his recent heart surgery. They have asked that it be shared with his colleagues:

Thank you so much for asking about our father, Judge Richard Dinkins. While undergoing a successful heart valve replacement in late July, he suffered a stroke.

While his mind is clear, he has had some difficulty breathing. Thanks to incredible care by the medical team at Tri-Star Centennial, he is improving and is now recovering at a rehabilitation facility. The recovery process may take weeks, but we are all very hopeful.

The family appreciates your concern and the outpouring of support and prayers from across the community. We respectfully request privacy during this time and will continue to gather more information for future updates. We look forward to his full recovery whenever God permits.

God Bless and Thank You,

Zuri, LaChanta, and Ian Dinkins