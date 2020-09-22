Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,521 in the last 365 days.

City of Shaker Heights Audit Contains Finding for Recovery

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 22, 2020                                                               

                                                                                               

City of Shaker Heights Audit Contains Finding for Recovery 

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019 financial audit of the City of Shaker Heights (Cuyahoga County), which includes a Finding for Recovery against a former Recreation Department employee.

 

Ms. Brandon L. McMillan (formerly Brandon Bowling) was previously employed by the City of Shaker Heights as an Accounting Clerk assigned to the Recreation Department at Thornton Park. She was responsible for handling cash and entering data into the Recreation Department’s software package known as ETRAK. Irregularities led to a City investigation which determined Ms. McMillan stole cash collected for skate rentals and attempted to conceal the theft through a manipulation of voids in the ETRAK system.

 

A total of $4,855 was identified as stolen by Ms. McMillan during 2019. She was charged in Shaker Heights Municipal Court, entered a plea of no contest to Theft and Tampering with Records charges and was found guilty.

 

In addition to any fines and costs, she was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,855 and a payment plan was entered into with Shaker Heights Municipal Court for the entirety of the amount stolen.

 

In accordance with the forgoing facts, and pursuant to Ohio Rev. Code § 117.28, a Finding for Recovery was issued against Brandon L. McMillan for $4,855 in favor of the City’s General Fund.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

You just read:

City of Shaker Heights Audit Contains Finding for Recovery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.