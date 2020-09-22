For Immediate Release:

City of Shaker Heights Audit Contains Finding for Recovery

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019 financial audit of the City of Shaker Heights (Cuyahoga County), which includes a Finding for Recovery against a former Recreation Department employee.

Ms. Brandon L. McMillan (formerly Brandon Bowling) was previously employed by the City of Shaker Heights as an Accounting Clerk assigned to the Recreation Department at Thornton Park. She was responsible for handling cash and entering data into the Recreation Department’s software package known as ETRAK. Irregularities led to a City investigation which determined Ms. McMillan stole cash collected for skate rentals and attempted to conceal the theft through a manipulation of voids in the ETRAK system.

A total of $4,855 was identified as stolen by Ms. McMillan during 2019. She was charged in Shaker Heights Municipal Court, entered a plea of no contest to Theft and Tampering with Records charges and was found guilty.

In addition to any fines and costs, she was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,855 and a payment plan was entered into with Shaker Heights Municipal Court for the entirety of the amount stolen.

In accordance with the forgoing facts, and pursuant to Ohio Rev. Code § 117.28, a Finding for Recovery was issued against Brandon L. McMillan for $4,855 in favor of the City’s General Fund.

A full copy of this report is available online.

